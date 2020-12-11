ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 49.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 46.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

