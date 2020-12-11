Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,684 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Papa John’s International by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $467,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 240.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

