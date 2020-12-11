Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,137.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 423,491 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,547,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 163,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,249,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

