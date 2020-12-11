Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,507,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,643,015.20. Insiders have sold 297,685 shares of company stock worth $56,029,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $204.31 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.87. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

