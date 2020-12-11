CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 9,231.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 286.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,324,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after buying an additional 590,682 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,605,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,007,000 after buying an additional 428,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

