SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SPTN stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $657.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

