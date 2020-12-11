US Bancorp DE Has $107,000 Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,472,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

CXP opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -290.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.