CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of CEVA worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $867.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,899.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

