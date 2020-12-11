Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 904 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Perspecta were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.