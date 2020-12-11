Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,518.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $173.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.92. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $175.46.

