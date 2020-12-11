Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $720,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 65,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $4,392,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 365,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

