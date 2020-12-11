Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Head-To-Head Comparison

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Uber Technologies and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 2 31 0 2.94 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $49.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.06%. Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -50.99% -38.83% -16.78% Priority Technology -6.73% N/A -5.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and Priority Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 6.78 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -7.98 Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.16 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -12.78

Priority Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. The company operates through five segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment offers products that connect consumers with rides drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also provides Uber for Business, financial partnership services, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Eats segments offering enables consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment provides access to rides through various modes, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters; and other platform related services. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

