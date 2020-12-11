US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 6,659 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,844.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,498. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Upwork stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

