Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 228,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $165.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16.

