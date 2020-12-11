US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 475 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Snowflake stock opened at $373.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

