Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $115.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $117.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

