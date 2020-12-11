The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BANF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

