US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 284.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,268 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $27.32 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

