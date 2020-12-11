US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLKB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.