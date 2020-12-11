US Bancorp DE Invests $119,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.07. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

