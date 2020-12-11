Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 717 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,420 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $27.21 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.