5,440 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

