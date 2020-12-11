Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Diodes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,580 shares of company stock worth $24,799,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

