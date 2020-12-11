US Bancorp DE Raises Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

