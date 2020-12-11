Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.