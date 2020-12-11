US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AAR were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 120.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 179.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AIR. Truist upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.