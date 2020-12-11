US Bancorp DE Sells 2,651 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $564,318.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,146.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,592 shares of company stock worth $3,049,560. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.