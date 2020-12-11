US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,679,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,017,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,801,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $2.2591 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

