Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credicorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $162.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

