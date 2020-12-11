Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,257 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 367.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

