Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $314,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.