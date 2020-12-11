US Bancorp DE Sells 205 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $79.24 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.