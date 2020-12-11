BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of Cass Information Systems worth $40,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CASS. BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $620.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

