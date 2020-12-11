Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 179,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

