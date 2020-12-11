Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,490 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $120.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

