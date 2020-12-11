Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 352,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.56.

