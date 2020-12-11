Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $749,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,767.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,725.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,553.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,761.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

