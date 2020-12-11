Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $2,757,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 163,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $427,000.

RWX opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

