Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 577 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.