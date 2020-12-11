Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $848,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179 shares of company stock worth $292,389 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,775.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,730.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,556.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.