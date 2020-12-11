Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.