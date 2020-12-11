Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

