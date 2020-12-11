Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $905,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,831,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,513,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,928,000 after buying an additional 2,868,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 712,106 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 787,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 256,958 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

