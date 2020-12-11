6,430 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 104,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $93.90 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $105.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

