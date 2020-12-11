Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,941 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.