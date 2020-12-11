Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after buying an additional 2,244,865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

