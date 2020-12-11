JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.