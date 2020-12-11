Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $26.98 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $692.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,507. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

