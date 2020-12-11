Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,085 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

