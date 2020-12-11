Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 29.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,400 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.